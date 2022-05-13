K9 Sheriff Pot Bust

K9 Tyr alerted Sheriff's Deputies to 251 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department released details about a major pot bust credited to a K-9 dog.

On Thursday, April 28th at approximately 1100 hours, a Sheriff’s Office K9 was requested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol to respond for a vehicle that had been traveling on I-80 near Cheyenne.
 
Upon arrival of the K9 Handler, K9 Tyr was deployed for an open-air sniff around the suspect vehicle.
 
K9 Tyr displayed a positive alert for the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.
 
A subsequent search revealed just over 251 pounds of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.

