Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low -8F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low -8F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.