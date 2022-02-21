The Til Valhalla Project has presented K9 Officer Johnston a memorial plaque in honor of his fallen K9 partner, Niko.
K9 Niko retired from the Cheyenne Police Department in January 2016 after six years of service to the City of Cheyenne. He passed away in October of 2021, six days shy of his fourteenth birthday.
The Til Valhalla Project is a veteran-owned apparel company committed to honoring fallen first responders, law enforcement, and military members. They use merchandise sales to create memorial plaques which are hand-delivered to the families of fallen heroes across the nation.
K9 Niko’s portrait has also been added to the Til Valhalla Project’s “Wall of Heroes,” an online memorial where his face and name will be seen every day by someone new.
