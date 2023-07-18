It’s no secret Cheyenne has experienced above-average precipitation this year, and according to the National Weather Service headquarters in Cheyenne, the Capital City has accumulated 12.12 inches of rain in 2023, which is nearly three inches above average.

The precipitation has done wonders for our plants and vegetation. However, the same holds true for more burdensome weeds and grass. Due to above-average rainfall, the city’s weed and grass complaints have also come in at an above-average rate. The City of Cheyenne’s Compliance Department would like to remind citizens that city code requires that all weeds and grass on a property must be cut and trimmed to six inches or less. This applies to both front and back yards. Property owners are also required to maintain all areas adjacent to their property. This includes fenced areas and alleyways, as well as utility easements.

Currently, there are over 200 open weed and grass nuisance cases in the city. The city nuisance staff is working hard to get these cases resolved with the property owner(s) in a timely manner. However, this process can take several weeks as the city must notify the property owner(s) by mail, which provides up to 14 days to comply or request an extension. Thank you to all the citizens who keep Cheyenne beautiful by maintaining their properties free of weeds and grass nuisance issues.

The city’s ordinance reads as follows:

8.60.050 - Weeds as a nuisance.

Six Inches in Height. All weeds, tall grasses and rank, troublesome and harmful vegetation growing upon any lot or parcel of land outside the traveled portion of any street or alley in the city which exceeds a height of six inches are a nuisance unless shown to have been cultivated for aesthetic purposes. The chief of police shall make the determination as to whether or not vegetation is cultivated for aesthetic purposes. The greenway, set out in the greenway development plan, is exempt from this requirement upon approval by the chief of police.

B. Noxious Weeds. -1. Defined. "Noxious weeds" shall be designated by the Wyoming Board of Agriculture and the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council.

2. Noxious Weeds a Nuisance. All noxious weeds within the city are a nuisance.