This summer marks the 12th year of the International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival, U.S.A. (IKOF) with 8 days and nights of riveting piano competition and outstanding Guest Artist performances.

Based in Fort Collins, CO, IKOF will take place July 29-August 5, 2023 at the University Center for the Arts, Colorado State University.

Each year the IKOF brings together global competitors.

Finalists compete in the solo and/or concerto divisions for cash prizes and the opportunity to perform with the Boulder Symphony, Devin Patrick Hughes conducting and the Fort Collins Health & Wellness Orchestra, Leslie Stewart conducting.

The Semifinal and Final Rounds of the Odyssiad® Competition take place LIVE July 29 – 31.

Audience members will hear some of the greatest talents of this generation compete against each other in the LIVE Semifinal and Final Rounds of the Odyssiad® Competition - FREE & OPEN to the public (see Complete Schedule of events on Odyssiad.com).

IKOF is the largest and most important international competition and festival for pianists in the state of Colorado and recognized around the U.S. and abroad.

IKOF brings people together from all parts of the world, bridging cultural differences through the universal language of music.

It is a multi-generational, multi-ethnic, multi-national piano performance event where competitors, performers, judges and audience members gather to celebrate their mutual love for classical piano, regardless of their country of origin, nationality, religion, gender or political perspective.

IKOF’s 2023 list of world-renowned guest artists, judges, and guest presenters include Antonio Pompa-Baldi (Van Cliburn Silver Medalist and Distinguished Professor of Piano, Cleveland Institute of Music), Tetiana Shafran (Gold Medalist of the 2019 Olga Kern International Piano Competition), Natalia Trull (Professor of Piano, Moscow Special School, Moscow State Conservatory), Elisey Mysin (12-year-old Russian piano prodigy), Aleksandra "Sasha" Kasman Laude (Raeburn Finalist 2022 Honens International Piano Competition), Mikhail "Misha" Berestnev (Russia/U.S.A.), Yakov Kasman (Van Cliburn Silver Medalist), Roberto Plano (First Prize in the Cleveland International Piano Competition), Konstantin Soukhovetski (Juilliard), and Natasha Paremski (Russia/U.SA.). Additional guest artists, presenters, and judges during the daily festival events include Tatiana Kasman (Steinway Hall of Fame Teacher), Ben Laude (tonebase), Corrie Donovan (IKOF MC), Paola del Negro Plano (Rivers Conservatory, Boston), Timothy Burns (IKOF Official Staff Accompanist), Bryan Wallick (Colorado State University, Winner of the Vladimir Horowitz Competition), Devin Patrick Hughes (Conductor, Boulder Symphony and Arapahoe Philharmonic), Michael Repper (Music Director, Mid-Atlantic Symphony, Ashland Symphony, Northern Neck Orchestra of Virginia, and 2023 Grammy-winner New York Youth Symphony), and Vyacheslav Gryaznov (Concert pianist, arranger, composer, and inventor of a new trailblazing philharmonic orchestra APP).