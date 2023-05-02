“Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship” is an exciting new state-wide program offering up to $1,800 per semester toward tuition at Wyoming’s eight community colleges and the University of Wyoming. The new state-funded scholarship program is for those aged 24 and older who want to pursue a degree or certificate, or need to take more classes to finish a degree they already started.
“We are excited to see this scholarship program launch and help provide educational opportunities for our adult learners wanting to come back to school or finish a degree,” said Dr. Joe Schaffer, President of LCCC. “This scholarship has been a long time coming and we are grateful to our legislative representatives and community partners that have advocated for the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship and the Kickstart funding.”
The Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship was created and funded by the Wyoming Legislature to help working adults obtain the skills and education necessary to re-enter the workforce, move up in their current careers, or pursue new career paths. Those eligible could receive up to $1,800 per semester if they are enrolled in 12 or more credit hours, and students are eligible for up to four full-time academic terms. Scholarship funds are limited, so all awards are dependent on funding availability. Beyond the age requirement, applicants must be Wyoming residents, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and register for the Wyoming At Work program through the Department of Workforce Services. This program provides access to information and career resources to assist in the job search process.
For more information, on how to apply visit lccc.wy.edu/WYtomorrow or contact the LCCC Student Hub at 307-778-1265 or studenthub@lccc.wy.edu.