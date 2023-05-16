To kick off a safe and fun summer of bike riding on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, a kids’ Bike Safety Rodeo is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holliday Park, near the YMCA.
Cheyenne Hills Bike “OPS” members, Boys Scouts of America Troop 101, riders from Team WyoX, the Cheyenne Middle and High School Mountain Bike Team, and their coaches will assist at the rodeo. This postliminary event corresponds with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Safe Kids Day, which was held on May 6.
The Bike Safety Rodeo will help kids and their parents learn more about their bikes, ensure they are safe, and teach important bike safety skills. Kids are asked to bring their bikes and helmets for this event. Stations will be set up for:
- Helmet giveaways, fittings, and adjustments.
- Bike fittings for seat height, brakes, and shift levers.
- Bike mechanical inspections (air, brakes, chains, and tire changes).
- Bike etiquette and hand signals.
- Bike skills, balance, starting and stopping, riding straight, scanning, and signaling.
- Skills tests such as zigzag, slow race, figure 8, and riding obstacles.
- “Be ready to ride,” training, focusing on safe places to wheel, proper clothing, reflective equipment, moving, stationary, surface, and visual hazards.
A family-friendly Slow Roll is scheduled immediately after the Bike Rodeo. The roll proceeds at a leisurely pace over the span of an hour. Music and conversation will fill the streets as we roll along our route.