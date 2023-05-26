Kids are invited to “get hooked on fishing” at the annual Kids Fishing Day events in several places around the state on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Community Recreation Foundation and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be hosting Kid’s Fishing Day, Saturday, June 3 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Yesness Pond, located at 4100 SW Wyoming Boulevard in Casper.

Yesness Pond will be stocked with more than 1,500 catchable-sized trout. There will be prizes for the first 50 youth anglers who catch a fish, but there are goodie bags for all. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

Kid’s Fishing Day will have multiple educational tours from Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

"In addition to fishing in Yesness Pond, youth can learn about osprey, wildlife diseases, aquatic invasive species, and so much more," says Janet Milek, public information specialist for Game and Fish.

Kid’s Fishing Day is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in conjunction with several charitable businesses in Casper to make this year’s Kid’s Fishing Day extra special. The North Platte Walleyes have donated over 300 rods and reels for kids.

In Pinedale, Kids Fishing Day will take place at the Dudley Key Fields Pond (located behind the Bus Barn). Wyoming Game and Fish Department regularly stocks plenty of trout in the pond. Parents are also invited to come and share in the fun.

And in Teton County, kids up to 13 years old are invited to “get hooked on fishing” at the 32nd annual Jackson Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, June 3. The event, hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with several partners and volunteers, will feature FREE activities and take place at Rendezvous Park (“R” Park) near Wilson from 10:30am to 2:00pm.

The pond at R Park is being stocked with hundreds of Snake River cutthroat trout and there will be an array of fun educational activities including:

Fish anatomy

Boating safety

Aquatic insects

Aquatic Invasive Species

Fish obstacle course

Wetlands

“R” Park is located just north of the intersection of highways 22 and 390 at 4270 River Springs Drive, Wilson. Registration will begin at 10:30am.

Enjoy a FREE hotdog lunch served by the Jackson Hole Lions Club at noon followed by fishing in the pond. Kids who participate in the learning stations will be able to keep their fishing equipment at the end of the day due to a generous donation from the Jackson Hole One Fly Foundation.

Activities will conclude at 2:00 pm, but kids can continue to fish on their own after the event. Participants are urged to use alternative forms of transportation to attend, such as START Bus or the community pathway system. Parking will also be available at the Stilson parking lot.

Saturday, June 3, is also Free Fishing Day across the state of Wyoming, when anyone may fish without a fishing license or Conservation Stamp. However, all limits and other fishing regulations still apply. More details on Free Fishing Day are listed in the Wyoming fishing regulations booklet and on the Wyoming Game and Fish website. There are Kids Fishing Day events held across Wyoming in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week.

Adult volunteers are always needed to help out at the event and can serve as “fishing guides” for the kids. If you would like to volunteer or learn more, contact Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Fish Biologist Diana Miller at the Jackson Game and Fish office at 307-733-2321. “This truly is a group effort with many volunteers and generous sponsors who donate both time and money to make this event such a success each year,” said Miller. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

An additional Kids Fishing Day event will also be offered in Afton at the Valley View Golf Course Pond behind the Mountain Inn. This event is hosted by the Bridger-Teton U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and the Star Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited from 9:00 to 1:00 with a FREE hot dog lunch and an appearance by Smokey Bear! Kids will also be able to keep their equipment at the end of the day due to a generous donation from Jackson Hole One Fly Foundation.

The Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this event should call the number listed above. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.