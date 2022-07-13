Troop D (Uinta and Lincoln Counties) recently participated in the "Kids Safety Roundup" in Mountain View.
Troopers spoke to approximately 500+ younger kids about the importance of wearing their seat belts, child safety seats, bicycle safety, and online computer safety.
Troopers also conducted a child safety seat check station checking 8 vehicles and replacing three child seats for free for people in need of them.
Lots of bicycle helmets were provided as well as trinkets and educational material.
The kids enjoyed watching a demonstration of the rollover machine, the simulated crash car, and K-9 Jager!
