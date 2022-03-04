King Soopers Male Suspect

Suspect in theft at King Soopers
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured suspects. They were seen together, stealing a wallet at King Soopers and then attempting to make a purchase of over $1000 with a stolen credit card at Target.
 
King Soopers Female Suspect

Suspect sought in King Soopers theft
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.

Tags