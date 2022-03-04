The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured suspects. They were seen together, stealing a wallet at King Soopers and then attempting to make a purchase of over $1000 with a stolen credit card at Target.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.
