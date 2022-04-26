Laramie County Community College’s Dining Services will give up their kitchen to local Food Truck chefs, Los Conejos on Wednesday, April 27 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., to serve lunch in the LCCC Dining Hall, located in the College Community Center (CCC) building.
The College will let the Los Conejos team provide lunch for campus and the community, bringing their one-of-a-kind street food fusion into the dining hall. Meal options will include tacos, sliders, bowls, fajita’s, mollete and more. The event is open to public and a meal can be purchased for $9 at the door, no reservation is required.
“We are excited about having Los Conejos provide lunch to both our campus and community members,” said Shawn Eby, director of dining services at LCCC. “We have been trying new specialty days and events throughout the school year, this will be our first ‘Kitchen Takeover,’ and we hope everyone enjoys it.”
In July of 2021, LCCC transitioned to an in-house dining service operation, allowing for opportunities such as a ‘Kitchen Takeover,’ specialty meals and experiences for students and the community.
“We want to let the community know that the dining hall is open to everyone, you don’t have to be a student or employee at LCCC to enjoy the quality meals our team prepares each day,” said Eby.
The LCCC Dining Facility is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Monday – Friday and for brunch and dinner on the weekends. A full listing of hours and pricing can be found on the dining services website lccc.wy.edu/life/food.aspx.