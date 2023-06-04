Mayor Patrick Collins accepted an $80,000 check from the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne on Thursday, June 1, on behalf of The City of Cheyenne. The funds will be used to construct amenities at Kiwanis Community Park.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, regardless of location. Kiwanis International members stage approximately 150,000 service projects and raise nearly $100 million annually for communities, families, and projects.
The Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne celebrated 100 years of service to the Cheyenne community throughout 2022 and wanted to initiate a service project that would have a significant and enduring impact. They committed a minimum donation of $250,000 over three years to develop the park. Based on this commitment, City Council approved a resolution naming the public park Kiwanis Community Park in June 2022. A pledge form to donate to the effort is available at the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne website at https://cheyennekiwanis.org/Stories/kiwanis-park-pledge-form
Kiwanis Community Park was purchased in early 2020 with voter-approved 6th Penny funding. The 105-acre park is located at the southwest corner of East Pershing Boulevard and Whitney Road and is open to the public every day from sunrise to sunset.