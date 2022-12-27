Laramie County Sheriff-Elect Brian Kozak has announced that he will be working with a new command staff when he takes office next week. Kozak has not said who will be in the leadership at the Sheriff's Office, but promises to reveal the names of the new officers and their roles after he is sworn in.
Kozak released the following statement to news organizations and posted it on social media.
"I will take the oath of office on January 3rd at 8am in the Commissioner's Board Room on the third floor of the Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th Street. You know me, but you may not know who will be helping me. I have selected a new command staff to help me lead the Sheriff's Office; you will meet them at 9am when they also take the oath of office. The media and public are invited to share in this exciting time. I will provide the media with a news release that lists their names and experience at the event."