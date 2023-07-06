Sheridan County, Rock Springs, and Cheyenne winners pull in more than $382,596 at Horse Palace Locations.
As the country celebrated Independence Day weekend, lady luck shined upon four fortunate Wyoming residents, who brought home more than $382,596 after playing at various Horse Palace locations around the state. A Rock Springs resident started the winning streak with a $10,089 win on Thursday, June 29th, at the Rock Springs Horse Palace. A woman from Sheridan County then hit the $308,546 jackpot at the Sheridan Horse Palace on Friday, June 30th. Those wins were joined by a $44,642 jackpot and a $19,319 hit on Saturday, July 1st, both at Cheyenne Horse Palace locations.
“Wyoming Horse Racing is elated for our latest jackpot winners,” said General Manager of Wyoming Horse Racing Steve Jimenez. “It is always a thrill to congratulate our Wyoming Horse Palace players.” These lucky strikes follow a number of big Wyoming Horse Palace jackpots over the past year, including a $798,549 jackpot won in Evanston last July, a $313,840 jackpot in Cheyenne in December, and a $206,216 win in Gillette in April. “We are grateful to be a part of these life-changing moments,” said Jimenez.
“These new fortunes won are worth celebrating,” said Nick Hughes, President of Wyoming Horse Racing. “These players have joined the ranks of Wyoming Horse Racing’s big jackpot winners, and we couldn’t be happier.”
HHR terminals are powered by an archive of horse races that have already been run, like those hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing at Sweetwater Downs in Rock Springs. Historical Horse Racing’s tie to live racing is creating substantial growth for the equine sector and rural economic development in the state. An independent analysis recently completed by research firm The Innovation Group found the Wyoming horse racing industry generates more than $150 million yearly in economic impact in the state and supports a total of 753 jobs. In 2022 alone, the industry produced more than $24 million in state and local taxes. The Innovation Group anticipates continued growth within the industry in the coming years.
Wyoming Horse Racing has deep roots in Wyoming and operates eight Horse Palace locations throughout the state. The company is the founder of HHR in Wyoming which has significantly grown Wyoming’s horse industry and meaningfully contributes to the state’s tax revenues. The company is committed to a responsible approach, a dedication to horse racing and continued stewardship and investment in the hospitality and agri-business sectors in Wyoming.