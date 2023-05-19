Lakeview Cemetery will have periodic entry while contractors install irrigation pipes. Due to the high level of construction, gravesite visitors are asked to be very cautious around the open trenches. Staff reported all work should be completed by the end of the week.
As the Memorial holiday approaches, staff would also like to remind visiting families and friends about decorations. All decorations placed in the mowing area should be picked up by Monday, June 5. After that time, the cemetery crew will begin cleaning the cemetery grounds.
The City of Cheyenne apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Nevertheless, we thank you for your cooperation and support.