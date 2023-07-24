Blacksmith, milliner, butcher, judge, pack-master, suffragette, railroad worker, entertainer, forest ranger, former slave, street peddler—all “occupations” resurrected from Cheyenne’s past—are a few of the city’s fascinating and historical figures you will meet at the Lakeview Cemetery Walk, on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

The living history program, “Take These Jobs and Love ‘Em,” presented by the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society, begins at the main gate of Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave. and features interesting characters who played large and small parts in Cheyenne’s frontier history.

This year there will be many new figures added and two start-times for the two-hour narrated walking tour.

The first tour will begin at 9:15 a.m. and the second tour will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Members of CGHS and friends in costume will portray characters, most of whom are buried in or near Lakeview Cemetery.

Participants are invited to attend either of the two tours.

There are no reservations required and there is a $10 entrance fee for each adult; children aged 12 and under are admitted free. Participants should begin to gather 15-20 minutes before the start of each group.

Walkers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and sun protection and bring drinking water if desired.

All proceeds help fund book acquisitions for Special Collections at the Laramie County Library by the Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society. Donations and sponsors are encouraged. For more information call 307-632-2623 or 307-630-0924.