On Tuesday, August 1st, residents throughout Laramie County are being invited to a National Night Out event designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and law enforcement together in partnership against crime in Laramie County.

This will be the first time the Sheriff’s Office will host National Night Out events in Laramie County. Sheriff Kozak brought this tradition to Cheyenne when he became the Chief of Police in 2010 and now wants to expand the program into the County neighborhoods. We decided to hold the event at the same time as the National event, which is August 1st, so we do not interfere with the Neighborhood Night Out parties being held in the City of Cheyenne on July 13th.

People and businesses are sponsoring cookouts in celebration of National Night Out. Attending or hosting one of these events is a great way to get to know others in your area and the deputies that serve our community. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Want to know how to participate? Attend an event in your area or if you’re interested in hosting an event, please contact us. We will be posting details on National Night Out events in Laramie County on the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as plans are finalized. You can contact, Brandon Warner at 307-633-4751 for any additional information. Let’s work together to prevent crime and to make Laramie County a better place to live!

Thus Far, the following parties are being planned:

· Town of Burns at the Rustic Diner

· Little Bear Inn Steakhouse

· 505 Williams (sponsored by Walmart)

· HealthWorks 2508 East Fox Farm Rd

For more information, please see the video at https://fb.watch/luWqXb3Ahd/