Laramie County’s election results are now official. The Laramie County Canvassing Board met today (Nov. 11, 2022) to canvass and certify results of the 2022 General Election. Official results are posted on the Clerk’s website: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/
The official results reflect the inclusion of a provisional ballot. Official results for federal and state elections have been sent to the Secretary of State where they will be canvassed by the State Canvassing Board on Weds., Nov. 16. Official results for Cheyenne City Council positions have been forwarded to the City Clerk.
No statutory recounts were required for any race.