The Laramie County Clerk’s office has certified an independent candidate’s petition for nomination for Laramie County sheriff, filed earlier this month by Jeff Barnes. Certification of the petition means Barnes’ name will appear on the Nov. 8 General election ballot, along with the Republican and Democratic nominees chosen by voters in the Primary election.
County Clerk Debra Lee said Barnes’ petition, filed with her office on June 3, 2022, met the required 892 signatures of Laramie County electors. The Clerk’s office spent three days reviewing and verifying the signatures gathered by petition circulators.
Lee noted Wyoming statute determines the formula for the number of voter signatures an independent candidate must submit. For a county partisan office, the petition signature requirement is based on not less than two percent (2%) of the total number of votes cast in the county for representative in congress in the last general election.
Lee said that to her knowledge, this is a first time an independent candidate has succeeded in a petition drive to gain ballot access for a county office.