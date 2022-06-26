Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.