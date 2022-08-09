The Laramie County Clerk’s office has received numerous inquiries about a recent mailer sent to registered voters containing an absentee ballot request form.

The County Clerk’s name appears on the address label.

However, the mailer was sent by a candidate’s campaign and the County Clerk’s office was not consulted or made aware of the mailer.

The form is publicly available on the Secretary of State’s website and may be used by registered voters to request an absentee ballot from a Clerk’s office.

It does not appear that any laws were violated, but the mailer has confused voters and resulted in calls to the Clerk’s office.

The County Clerk’s office reminds voters they have three options for casting their ballot, one of which is by absentee mail ballot.

Voters can vote early in the Atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St., weekdays through Mon., Aug. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Primary Election Day, Tues., Aug. 16, voters can cast their ballot, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at any one of seven vote center locations in the County.

Voters may request an absentee ballot; however, they are not permitted to request one on the day of the election.

Absentee ballots must be received by the Clerk’s office not later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 16, in order to be counted.

For more information on elections and voting options, visit the Clerk’s website at: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/