Post-election audit shows 100% accuracy in tabulation of ballots

The 2022 general election in Laramie County ran smoothly and 30,211 voters representing just over 63 percent of registered voters cast their ballots, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee’s report to the county canvassing board on Friday, Nov. 11.

Lee reported that while the county’s turnout was lower than recent mid-term elections, Laramie County’s voter registration numbers were higher going into the November election due heavy turnout in the 2020 presidential election.

Lee reported that Laramie County saw nearly 1000 new registered voters on Nov. 8 who were able to register and vote because of Wyoming’s “same day” voter registration law.

A total of 30,211 voters cast ballots—2,733 more than the August Primary. Just over 63 percent of registered voters voted. Forty-nine percent (14,823) of voters cast their ballots early (either in person in the atrium or by absentee ballot). Of the 14,823 citizens who voted before Election Day, 69 percent voted early in the atrium. Ninety-three percent of those receiving absentee ballots returned them in time to be counted. (Absentee mail ballots: 4549 received; 1345 used drop box)

Urban vote centers reported being busy throughout the 12-hour day, with Storey Gym having the most voters (3316) followed by North Christian (2621) and Kiwanis Community House (2305). Pine Bluffs had fewer than 1000 voters.

Lee reported there were occasional issues with ballot marking devices in some locations which produced faded or smudged marks that could not be read by the ballot scanner. Pollworkers spoiled the unreadable ballots and issued new ones to the small number of affected voters who were then able to cast their votes. As a contingency, the Clerk’s office dispatched additional voting machines to Storey Gym and Kiwanis Community House.

To facilitate the tabulation of ballots in vote centers and the processing of election night results, the Clerk’s office deployed additional ballot scanners for the General Election. Additional staff were also trained in anticipation of increased voter participation.

Lee informed the board that election teams of bipartisan judges returned ballots, preliminary election results and other materials to the Clerk’s office on Election Night where the they were received and examined. Preliminary election results were carefully reviewed for any potential issues and discrepancies, with ballots rerun centrally when necessary to confirm preliminary results or resolve any issues prior to certification by the canvassing board.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the County Clerk’s office conducted a post-election audit using results of statewide races from 63 randomly selected official ballots cast in the November General Election. The sample size was determined by the Secretary of State’s office in collaboration with the University of Wyoming’s Dept. of Mathematics and Statistics. The sample size included ballots from early, absentee mail, and Election Day voters from various districts, precincts, and vote centers. The audit confirmed 100 percent (100%) accuracy in the tabulation of ballots as they were marked by Laramie County voters.

Lee acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the Clerk’s election team and staff and the hundreds of election judges and volunteers who serve at the polls and on the absentee, canvassing and audit boards.