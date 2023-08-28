Laramie County Clerk’s office to conduct Nov. 7 bond election for Laramie County Fire Authority; Only voters living in the fire district are eligible to vote.

Laramie County Fire Authority is holding a bond election for voters in the area served by the district on Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.

The County Clerk’s office will conduct the election, which is only open to qualified electors living within the district, an 1100-square mile area in northwestern Laramie County.

The election asks voter approval for equipment purchases and fire station improvements through the issuance of up to $5.9 million in general obligation bonds.

Interest on the bonds may not exceed 5.75 percent per annum and would mature in 5.5 years.

If the measure is approved by voters, bonds will be payable from ad valorem property taxes levied against all taxable property in the district in amounts sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds in each year.

Lee said voters in the district may vote by absentee ballot or at the polling place, located at the LCFA Station #71, 5800 N. College Drive, on Election Day.

To request an absentee mail ballot for the bond election, call the Clerk’s election office at (307) 633-4242 or email election@laramiecountycountywy.gov with subject line Absentee Request - Your Name.

When requesting an absentee ballot, voters must provide their full legal name, date of birth, residential address in the county, and the address where the ballot is to be mailed. Ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 10.

According to Lee, there are some 7,100 registered voters in the district.

Precincts within the Fire Authority district include 4-01, 4-02, 4-03, 4-04, 4-05, 4-06, 4-07, 4-08, 6-01, 6-02, 6-03, and 6-04.

Residents who have questions about voter registration and their eligibility to vote in the Nov. 7 bond election may contact the election office at (307) 633-4242.

For more information on Laramie County elections, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.

For information on Laramie County Fire Authority, visit LCFA’s website at https://www.lcfawy.com/ or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LaramieCountyFireAuthority.