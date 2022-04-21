Laramie County Commissioner and local business owner Gunnar Malm announced his intent this week to seek re-election for a second term on the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.

Malm was elected in 2018; during his first term, he has served as liaison and active participant on the Boards of CRMC, Leads, Visit Cheyenne, Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Joint Powers Board, Eastern Laramie County Solid Waste District, and the Juvenile Services Joint Powers Board.

Additionally, he served as Chairman of the Commission for nearly half his time in office.

Malm is proud of his pragmatic approach to issues facing Laramie County.

As part of a Commission with a commitment to a conservative approach to county finances, Laramie County weathered the pandemic without any layoffs, furloughs, or reduction in services to residents.

As Chair of the 6th Penny Committee, he presented the most transparent and ultimately successful SPOT ballot in recent history, allowing the community to choose where and how it invests in itself with projects from infrastructure, public safety, and community enhancements.

Balancing the needs of all residents from the City of Cheyenne with those of Albin, Burns, and Pine Bluffs has been a priority for Malm, who believes maintaining and expanding good working relationships with the residents and governing bodies in all Laramie County communities is key to productive and positive outcomes.

In his role as Commissioner, he has worked diligently with residents and industry to promote and protect economic diversification in Laramie County.

He has been involved in the legislative process at the state level, testifying and working with local legislators to preserve incentives that have allowed for Laramie County’s expansion in the technology and alternative energy sectors.

These efforts have helped Laramie County become the economic leader in Wyoming.

Additionally, Malm’s own recovery journey has played a significant role in his time on the Commission.

His work with community partners and county departments to help address mental health and substance use disorder in Laramie County has proven invaluable in empowering productive public discourse and policy considerations that have made a tremendous impact for residents.

As a sixth generation Laramie County resident, Gunnar strives to continue his service to the place his family has called home for over 120 years.

He is committed to finding a balance between community growth, private property rights, and county regulations that ensures a bright future for Laramie County founded on Laramie County values.

When not working on issues for county residents, Gunnar maintains a successful real estate business and enjoys spending time with his wife Jessica Binning and their dogs, Zio and Ani.