Laramie County Commissioners and the mayor of Cheyenne have implemented a level 3 East & West Advisory, for all employees residing in Area 3 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, all City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east and west areas should consider sheltering at home, due to unsafe road conditions. Employees who do not reside in these areas are expected to report to work at their normal scheduled time. All employees who are affected by the storm and will not report to work should notify their supervisor.
For a description of a Level 3 release visit www.laramiecounty.com/snowplan or www.cheyennecity.org.