The Laramie County Community College Esports team has officially hired their second head coach in program history.

LCCC announces the hiring of Cindy Benites as the newest head coach of the program. Benites comes to Cheyenne from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey where she graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University with an MBA in Marketing. She is currently working with Blue Federal Credit Union in their marketing department.

Benitez has been an avid gamer since she was 11, and has experience in multiple games including Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Super Smash Bros.

“We are excited that coach Benites is joining the LCCC staff as our next Esports coach,” Laramie County Community College Athletic Director Mark Puev said. “Her enthusiasm and energy were very evident during our search. We look forward to having her here and are eager to get into the upcoming season”.

The esports team is coming off a very successful inaugural season where they finished with a NJCAA National Championship in Call of Duty: Warzone and made the playoffs in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Gunfight.

“The leadership aspect and helping students is what drew me to being an Esports coach,” Benites said. “I was a graduate assistant and throughout that journey I knew I enjoyed working with students and leading them in the right direction when it had to do with their major. Of course, Esports is different, but I will do my all to lead my team to success during their season.”

Benites already has a few ideas for how to grow the footprint in the community for LCCC esports.

“I hope to see this program continue to be successful and be able to draw more students to get interested into gaming. I can’t wait to show LCCC that this team is important, and they will continue to be National Champions!”