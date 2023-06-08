The Laramie County Democrats are concerned by the events at Monday's school board meeting, specifically regarding the topic of book banning and school library policies.

We condemn Trustee Tim Bolin's inability to effectively control the meeting and his refusal to take action against harmful and offensive testimony, including the use of hateful and homophobic rhetoric.

Furthermore, we are appalled by his failure to remove ill-behaved community members, such as the individual who heckled a child courageously giving public testimony.

As a party committed to inclusivity, diversity, and the fair representation of all individuals in our community, we believe it is essential to foster an environment where every student feels safe, valued, and respected.

The school board meeting should have been an opportunity for constructive dialogue, informed decision-making, and a demonstration of responsible leadership.

Unfortunately, Trustee Bolin's inability to maintain order allowed an atmosphere of hostility and intolerance to persist, undermining the very principles our educational institutions should uphold.

We firmly believe all students have the right to access a wide range of educational materials reflecting diverse experiences and perspectives found in our society.

Book banning and restrictive library policies threaten to limit intellectual freedom, stifle critical thinking, and hinder the development of empathy and understanding among our students.

It is the duty of the school board to protect and promote these fundamental educational values.

We call on Trustee Tim Bolin to publicly address the failures observed during the school board meeting and take immediate steps to rectify the situation.

This includes implementing stricter guidelines to prevent the use of hate speech during public testimony and ensuring that disruptive individuals are promptly removed from the premises.

It is imperative that Trustee Bolin exercises his leadership role responsibly, prioritizing the well-being and educational rights of all students in the Laramie County School District.

While the LCD’s feel the current opt-out policy is adequate, we commend LCSD1 staff in their endeavors to create a system that addresses parents' concerns.

The proposed system attempts a compromise, but statements from trustees Klaasan, Smith, Edgerton, and Humphrey indicate they will not be satisfied until books are removed from circulation via a full opt-in policy.

This issue transcends political affiliation and requires a collective commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of our students.

We urge all members of our community who value free speech and the principles of inclusivity to get involved.

It is all of our responsibility to ensure that our children have access to diverse perspectives and ideas, fostering critical thinking and a broad understanding of the world around them.

Together, we can create an environment where all students feel safe, respected, and celebrated for who they are.