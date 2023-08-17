The Laramie County Democrats stand united in their support for the proposed ordinance aimed at curbing the use of single-use plastic bags in Cheyenne. With a deep commitment to safeguarding our economy, environment, and the well-being of our residents and visitors, we recognize the urgent need to address the adverse impacts of plastic waste.
Single-use plastic bags have long been contributors to environmental degradation. They not only create excessive waste but also contaminate our city's waterways, landscapes, and roadways. The harm they inflict on local wildlife and livestock populations is a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked plastic consumption. It’s in our best interest to preserve the beauty of our Wyoming landscapes, and ensure the well-being of both our present and future generations and the proposed ordinance offers sensible, workable solutions that address the problem without unduly burdening our valued local grocers or their customers.
In light of this opportunity to effectively address a serious issue for our city and county, we call upon our community to rally behind this important ordinance. The Finance Committee Meeting on August 21st, scheduled for 12:00 pm in Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O'Neil Ave), presents a vital opportunity for citizens to voice their support. We encourage everyone to attend and share their perspectives on why reducing single-use plastic bags is imperative for Cheyenne's sustainable future.
We further urge our fellow residents to engage with their elected representatives by contacting the City Council Members. Your voice matters, and expressing your backing for this ordinance underscores the unity and resolve of our community in tackling this issue.
Let us come together as a community on August 21st and make our commitment to a beautiful Cheyenne resoundingly clear.