Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience is coming to the Event Center at Archer.

Laramie County Events is excited to announce the first concert to be held at the Event Center at Archer. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9, 2023 as Laramie County Events presents Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10:00a.m. online at www.laramiecountyevents.com.

To attend a Los Chicos del 512 performance is the closest you can get to a live Selena concert. This mind-blowing experience simply put, is the best Selena tribute band out there! For the past 9 years they have performed not only across the United States, but also in Mexico and Japan. These talented and passionate musicians. They have come together to orchestrate an extraordinary show that will have you back in 1995 within seconds of their first song. Now, get ready to sing, dance and relive Selena!

Event Center at Archer

Laramie County Events presents Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Doorsopen at 6:00 p.m. | Show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10:00 a.m.