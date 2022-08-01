Laramie County Fair Logo

SATURDAY, JULY 23

12:00 PM             LCF Ranch Rodeo- (Archer Arenas)

MONDAY, AUGUST 1st

8:00 AM               Sign-ups for Mutton Bustin’ begin

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd

10:00 AM             4-H Dog Show- (Pre-Function Area-Agility in Small Animal Building)

2:00 PM               Open Dog Show- (Pre-Function Area-Agility in Small Animal Building)

 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4TH

8:00 AM-6:00 PM         4-H & FFA Horse Show- (Archer Arenas)

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH

8:00 AM               4-H & FFA Horse Show- (Archer Arenas)

9:00 AM               Open Class Static Judging- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

10:00 AM             Youth Breeding Beef Show- (Show Ring) followed by: Bucket Calf Contest & Youth Feeder Calf Contest

1:00 PM                         Supreme Cow Contest (Show Ring)

4:00 PM               Western Plains Heifer Jackpot Show (Show Ring)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH

9:00 AM               Open To The World Horse Show Extravaganza- (Archer Arenas)

9:00 AM                        4-H Poultry Showmanship followed by: Youth Poultry Show & 4-H Market Poultry- (Small Animal Building)

10:00 AM-6:00 PM       Gold Panning- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

10:00 AM             Farmer’s Market- (Beside Exhibit Hall)

10:00 AM             4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)

11:00 AM-1:00 PM       Needle Felting with Melissa Cullen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

1:00 PM                         FFA Poultry Showmanship followed by:

             FFA Market Poultry- (Small Animal Building)

1:00 PM               Youth Breeding Sheep Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)

2:00 PM               Scarecrow Contest- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Wet Felting with Margaret Barry- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM                         Youth Breeding Meat Goat Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)

5:00 PM               Heartland Truck and Tractor Pull- (Archer Fairgrounds- Motorsports Park)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7TH

9:00 AM               4-H Alpaca Show followed by Pee Wee Alpaca Show (Show Ring)

10:00 AM-6:00 PM       Gold Panning- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

11:00 AM-1:00 PM       Make a Dreamcatcher with Melissa Cullen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

2:00 PM               FFA Static Exhibits Judging- (Event Center Pre-Function Area)

2:00 PM-5:00 PM 4-H Static Interview Judging and Fashion Revue- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Bow Making with Lisa Provance- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM               Lovable Mutt Contest Open to Public (TBD)

6:00 PM               Goat Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)

7:00 PM               Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

MONDAY, AUGUST 8TH

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

2:00 PM               FFA Market Goat Showmanship & FFA Market Goat Show followed by:

4-H Market Goat Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Goat Show (Show Ring)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM          Wire Wrapped Pendant with Margaret Smith- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

7:00 PM               4-H Junior Leader’s Soda Pop Baseball- (Archer Arenas)

7:00 PM               Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9TH

9:00 AM               FFA Market Sheep Showmanship & FFA Market Sheep Show (Show Ring) followed by:

4-H Market Sheep Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Sheep Show-(Show Ring)

10:00 AM             4-H Rabbit Breed Identification

11:00 AM-1:00 PM       Basic Knitting with Margaret Barry- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

1:00 PM                         4-H Rabbit Showmanship

FFA Rabbit Showmanship- (Small Animal Building) followed by:

                             Rabbit Fun Classes (No premiums) Dress your Bunny Contest & Bunny Poster Class

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Macrame Plant Hanger with Marion Severson- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM               Beef Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)

7:00 PM               Mutton Bustin’ & Stick Horse Racing- Free Event (Archer Arena)

7:00 PM               Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10th

9:00 AM               FFA Market Swine Showmanship & FFA Market Swine followed by: 4-H Market Swine Showmanship,

Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Swine Show- (Show Ring)

9:00 AM               Rabbit Show- (Small Animal Building)

11:00 AM-1:00 PM       Create your own herbal tea blend with The Hawthorn Tree’s Susan Allen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

1:00 PM               4-H Junior Leader’s Ice Cream Social

1:00 PM-3:00 PM          Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

2:00 PM                         4-H Cat Show (Campbell/Ross Meeting Rooms)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM          Learn to Cross Stitch with Fran Fooks- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM               Lamb Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)

7:00 PM               Pig Wrestlin’- Free Event (Archer Arena)

7:00 PM               Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11th

9:00 AM               FFA Market Beef Showmanship & FFA Market Beef Show (Show Ring) followed by:

4-H Market Beef Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Beef Show

10:00 AM             Guinea Pig Show & 4-H Pocket Pets Show (Campbell/Ross Meeting Rooms)

11:00 AM-1:00 PM       Pin Loom with Dorothy Pohorelow- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM               Youth Pie Eating Contest (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Basket Weaving with Marion Severson- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM               Swine Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)

6:00 PM               “Shoot for Sight” Fundraising Event

7:00 PM               Best of Laramie County Pie Baking Contest - (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

7:00 PM               Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th

8:00 AM               FFA Large Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring/Dirt Barn)

                             4-H Large Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring/Dirt Barn)

12:00 PM             PeeWee Sheep lead- (Show Ring)

1:00 PM-3:00 PM          Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

2:00 PM               4-H Small Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Loom Knitting with Kathy Boltz- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

5:00 PM-7:00 PM Cake Decorating with Jodi Milbourn- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

$$ 7:00 PM           Kiwanis Livestock Sale- (Wyoming Hereford Ranch)

7:00 PM               Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13th

$$ 10:00 AM        4-H Livestock Sale $$ (Event Center)

5:00 PM               Demolition Derby- Presented by Breeze Thru Car Wash (Archer Fairgrounds-Motorsports Park)

Tags