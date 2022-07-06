The Laramie County Fair takes place August 3-13, 2022, and tickets for some events are already on sale at https://www.laramiecountyevents.com/fair/.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

12:00 PM LCF Ranch Rodeo- (Archer Arenas)

MONDAY, AUGUST 1st

8:00 AM Sign-ups for Mutton Bustin’ begin

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd

10:00 AM 4-H Dog Show- (Pre-Function Area-Agility in Small Animal Building)

2:00 PM Open Dog Show- (Pre-Function Area-Agility in Small Animal Building)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4TH

8:00 AM-6:00 PM 4-H & FFA Horse Show- (Archer Arenas)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH

8:00 AM 4-H & FFA Horse Show- (Archer Arenas)

9:00 AM Open Class Static Judging- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

10:00 AM Youth Breeding Beef Show- (Show Ring) followed by: Bucket Calf Contest & Youth Feeder Calf Contest

1:00 PM Supreme Cow Contest (Show Ring)

4:00 PM Western Plains Heifer Jackpot Show (Show Ring)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH

9:00 AM Open To The World Horse Show Extravaganza- (Archer Arenas)

9:00 AM 4-H Poultry Showmanship followed by: Youth Poultry Show & 4-H Market Poultry- (Small Animal Building)

10:00 AM-6:00 PM Gold Panning- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

10:00 AM Farmer’s Market- (Beside Exhibit Hall)

10:00 AM 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Needle Felting with Melissa Cullen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

1:00 PM FFA Poultry Showmanship followed by:

FFA Market Poultry- (Small Animal Building)

1:00 PM Youth Breeding Sheep Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)

2:00 PM Scarecrow Contest- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Wet Felting with Margaret Barry- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM Youth Breeding Meat Goat Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)

5:00 PM Heartland Truck and Tractor Pull- (Archer Fairgrounds- Motorsports Park)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7TH

9:00 AM 4-H Alpaca Show followed by Pee Wee Alpaca Show (Show Ring)

10:00 AM-6:00 PM Gold Panning- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Make a Dreamcatcher with Melissa Cullen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

2:00 PM FFA Static Exhibits Judging- (Event Center Pre-Function Area)

2:00 PM-5:00 PM 4-H Static Interview Judging and Fashion Revue- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Bow Making with Lisa Provance- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM Lovable Mutt Contest Open to Public (TBD)

6:00 PM Goat Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)

7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

MONDAY, AUGUST 8TH

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

2:00 PM FFA Market Goat Showmanship & FFA Market Goat Show followed by:

4-H Market Goat Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Goat Show (Show Ring)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Wire Wrapped Pendant with Margaret Smith- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

7:00 PM 4-H Junior Leader’s Soda Pop Baseball- (Archer Arenas)

7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9TH

9:00 AM FFA Market Sheep Showmanship & FFA Market Sheep Show (Show Ring) followed by:

4-H Market Sheep Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Sheep Show-(Show Ring)

10:00 AM 4-H Rabbit Breed Identification

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Basic Knitting with Margaret Barry- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

1:00 PM 4-H Rabbit Showmanship

FFA Rabbit Showmanship- (Small Animal Building) followed by:

Rabbit Fun Classes (No premiums) Dress your Bunny Contest & Bunny Poster Class

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Macrame Plant Hanger with Marion Severson- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM Beef Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)

7:00 PM Mutton Bustin’ & Stick Horse Racing- Free Event (Archer Arena)

7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10th

9:00 AM FFA Market Swine Showmanship & FFA Market Swine followed by: 4-H Market Swine Showmanship,

Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Swine Show- (Show Ring)

9:00 AM Rabbit Show- (Small Animal Building)

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Create your own herbal tea blend with The Hawthorn Tree’s Susan Allen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

1:00 PM 4-H Junior Leader’s Ice Cream Social

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

2:00 PM 4-H Cat Show (Campbell/Ross Meeting Rooms)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Learn to Cross Stitch with Fran Fooks- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM Lamb Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)

7:00 PM Pig Wrestlin’- Free Event (Archer Arena)

7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11th

9:00 AM FFA Market Beef Showmanship & FFA Market Beef Show (Show Ring) followed by:

4-H Market Beef Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Beef Show

10:00 AM Guinea Pig Show & 4-H Pocket Pets Show (Campbell/Ross Meeting Rooms)

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Pin Loom with Dorothy Pohorelow- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM Youth Pie Eating Contest (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Basket Weaving with Marion Severson- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

4:00 PM Swine Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)

6:00 PM “Shoot for Sight” Fundraising Event

7:00 PM Best of Laramie County Pie Baking Contest - (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th

8:00 AM FFA Large Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring/Dirt Barn)

4-H Large Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring/Dirt Barn)

12:00 PM PeeWee Sheep lead- (Show Ring)

1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

2:00 PM 4-H Small Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring)

3:00 PM-5:00 PM Loom Knitting with Kathy Boltz- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

5:00 PM-7:00 PM Cake Decorating with Jodi Milbourn- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)

$$ 7:00 PM Kiwanis Livestock Sale- (Wyoming Hereford Ranch)

7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13th

$$ 10:00 AM 4-H Livestock Sale $$ (Event Center)

5:00 PM Demolition Derby- Presented by Breeze Thru Car Wash (Archer Fairgrounds-Motorsports Park)