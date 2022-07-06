The Laramie County Fair takes place August 3-13, 2022, and tickets for some events are already on sale at https://www.laramiecountyevents.com/fair/.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
12:00 PM LCF Ranch Rodeo- (Archer Arenas)
MONDAY, AUGUST 1st
8:00 AM Sign-ups for Mutton Bustin’ begin
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd
10:00 AM 4-H Dog Show- (Pre-Function Area-Agility in Small Animal Building)
2:00 PM Open Dog Show- (Pre-Function Area-Agility in Small Animal Building)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 4TH
8:00 AM-6:00 PM 4-H & FFA Horse Show- (Archer Arenas)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH
8:00 AM 4-H & FFA Horse Show- (Archer Arenas)
9:00 AM Open Class Static Judging- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
10:00 AM Youth Breeding Beef Show- (Show Ring) followed by: Bucket Calf Contest & Youth Feeder Calf Contest
1:00 PM Supreme Cow Contest (Show Ring)
4:00 PM Western Plains Heifer Jackpot Show (Show Ring)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH
9:00 AM Open To The World Horse Show Extravaganza- (Archer Arenas)
9:00 AM 4-H Poultry Showmanship followed by: Youth Poultry Show & 4-H Market Poultry- (Small Animal Building)
10:00 AM-6:00 PM Gold Panning- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
10:00 AM Farmer’s Market- (Beside Exhibit Hall)
10:00 AM 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)
11:00 AM-1:00 PM Needle Felting with Melissa Cullen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
1:00 PM FFA Poultry Showmanship followed by:
FFA Market Poultry- (Small Animal Building)
1:00 PM Youth Breeding Sheep Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)
2:00 PM Scarecrow Contest- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
3:00 PM-5:00 PM Wet Felting with Margaret Barry- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
4:00 PM Youth Breeding Meat Goat Show & Showmanship- (Show Ring)
5:00 PM Heartland Truck and Tractor Pull- (Archer Fairgrounds- Motorsports Park)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7TH
9:00 AM 4-H Alpaca Show followed by Pee Wee Alpaca Show (Show Ring)
10:00 AM-6:00 PM Gold Panning- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
11:00 AM-1:00 PM Make a Dreamcatcher with Melissa Cullen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
2:00 PM FFA Static Exhibits Judging- (Event Center Pre-Function Area)
2:00 PM-5:00 PM 4-H Static Interview Judging and Fashion Revue- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
3:00 PM-5:00 PM Bow Making with Lisa Provance- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
4:00 PM Lovable Mutt Contest Open to Public (TBD)
6:00 PM Goat Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)
7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)
MONDAY, AUGUST 8TH
1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
2:00 PM FFA Market Goat Showmanship & FFA Market Goat Show followed by:
4-H Market Goat Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Goat Show (Show Ring)
3:00 PM-5:00 PM Wire Wrapped Pendant with Margaret Smith- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
7:00 PM 4-H Junior Leader’s Soda Pop Baseball- (Archer Arenas)
7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9TH
9:00 AM FFA Market Sheep Showmanship & FFA Market Sheep Show (Show Ring) followed by:
4-H Market Sheep Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Sheep Show-(Show Ring)
10:00 AM 4-H Rabbit Breed Identification
11:00 AM-1:00 PM Basic Knitting with Margaret Barry- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
1:00 PM 4-H Rabbit Showmanship
FFA Rabbit Showmanship- (Small Animal Building) followed by:
Rabbit Fun Classes (No premiums) Dress your Bunny Contest & Bunny Poster Class
1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
3:00 PM-5:00 PM Macrame Plant Hanger with Marion Severson- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
4:00 PM Beef Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)
7:00 PM Mutton Bustin’ & Stick Horse Racing- Free Event (Archer Arena)
7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10th
9:00 AM FFA Market Swine Showmanship & FFA Market Swine followed by: 4-H Market Swine Showmanship,
Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Swine Show- (Show Ring)
9:00 AM Rabbit Show- (Small Animal Building)
11:00 AM-1:00 PM Create your own herbal tea blend with The Hawthorn Tree’s Susan Allen- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
1:00 PM 4-H Junior Leader’s Ice Cream Social
1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
2:00 PM 4-H Cat Show (Campbell/Ross Meeting Rooms)
3:00 PM-5:00 PM Learn to Cross Stitch with Fran Fooks- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
4:00 PM Lamb Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)
7:00 PM Pig Wrestlin’- Free Event (Archer Arena)
7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11th
9:00 AM FFA Market Beef Showmanship & FFA Market Beef Show (Show Ring) followed by:
4-H Market Beef Showmanship, Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, & 4-H Market Beef Show
10:00 AM Guinea Pig Show & 4-H Pocket Pets Show (Campbell/Ross Meeting Rooms)
11:00 AM-1:00 PM Pin Loom with Dorothy Pohorelow- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
3:00 PM Youth Pie Eating Contest (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
3:00 PM-5:00 PM Basket Weaving with Marion Severson- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
4:00 PM Swine Born & Raised Youth Show- (Show Ring)
6:00 PM “Shoot for Sight” Fundraising Event
7:00 PM Best of Laramie County Pie Baking Contest - (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th
8:00 AM FFA Large Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring/Dirt Barn)
4-H Large Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring/Dirt Barn)
12:00 PM PeeWee Sheep lead- (Show Ring)
1:00 PM-3:00 PM Sheep to Shawl @ the Fiber Arts booth- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
2:00 PM 4-H Small Animal Round Robin- (Show Ring)
3:00 PM-5:00 PM Loom Knitting with Kathy Boltz- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
5:00 PM-7:00 PM Cake Decorating with Jodi Milbourn- (M/K Building AKA-Exhibit Hall)
$$ 7:00 PM Kiwanis Livestock Sale- (Wyoming Hereford Ranch)
7:00 PM Milk A Goat (Dairy Goat Area)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13th
$$ 10:00 AM 4-H Livestock Sale $$ (Event Center)
5:00 PM Demolition Derby- Presented by Breeze Thru Car Wash (Archer Fairgrounds-Motorsports Park)