Laramie County lands 29 on the NJCAA All-Academic Teams

he National Junior College Athletics Association officially announced their list of All-Academic Teams and Laramie County Community College is well represented on the list with 29 student athletes earning a 3.60 or better through the full academic year.
All told, the Golden Eagles had 13 student athletes named to the first team, meaning they held a 4.00 grade point average through the school year, ten make the second team, requiring a GPA of 3.80 to a 3.99, and six make the third team which is a GPA of 3.60 to 3.79.
It was the women’s soccer team who led the way for the Golden Eagles, notching eleven spots on the list led by five on the first team in Kayt Ward, Abby Williams, Kjerstin Bunderson, Whitney Hansen, and Caroline Kuhn. Another five made the second team with Lauryn Gardner, Kiara Kershaw, Tayler Miller, Jacqueline Stokes, and Peyton Oleson making the mark and LCCC added one third team member with Sophie Osman.
The women’s basketball team had seven total athletes make the list including Michala Bork, Halle Hester and Courtney Rowley all picking up spots on the first team. Nikola Kuzmanovic, Andraya Dimas, and Tyra Lovelock made the second team and Mattilyn Jones was able to make the third team for her efforts.
Volleyball added another three onto the first team with Brooke Parker, Demi Stauffenberg and Emalee Bugas and followed with a second team nod for Sadie Christiansen and McKenzie Earl making the third team.
Men’s Soccer also saw several first team members with Darwin Leiva and Mario Ramirez picking up the top honors. Caden Smith made it to the second team and Cesar Morales was named a member of the third team.
On the men’s basketball side, Jackson Jones and James Munlyn were the two representatives with both getting selected to the third team.
Volleyball honored with 2023 USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award
The Laramie County Community College volleyball team captured another academic honor when they were one of 22 NJCAA Division I schools to be named to the USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award. This is the first time since the award was created that the Golden Eagles have made the list in volleyball.
The award is given annually to teams which maintain a yearlong GPA of 3.3 and the LCCC volleyball team made the grade with a 3.34 in the fall to go with a 3.81 in the spring.
“I am very proud of how hard our team worked in the classroom and on the court last year,” Head Volleyball Coach Zach Shaver said. “They set the standard high for our program and we intend to keep it that way. Accomplishments on the court are terrific but the primary reason our student athletes are here is their education and to earn a college degree. That will always be our primary focus.”
LCCC was one of four Region IX schools to make the list along with Central Wyoming College, McCook Community College, Northwest College.