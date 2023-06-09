Laramie County Library Foundation is selling tickets for the Summer Soiree, an annual fundraising event that highlights Wyoming’s talented authors. This year’s theme is This Is Wyoming, and features a conversation with state icons Dave Freudenthal, Rod Miller, and Bob Budd as they dive into their Wyoming-focused books in a panel moderated by Craig Blumenshine.

All three authors are dedicated Wyoming community members; Dave Freudenthal served as Wyoming’s governor from 2003 to 2011 and is still a staunch Wyoming advocate through his work in energy, environmental law, and economics; Rod Miller has worked as a cowboy, bureaucrat, and bookseller and regularly contributes as a writer and political commentator to publications across the state; Bob Budd is the Executive Director of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, a lifelong Wyoming rancher, and has been involved in the leadership of several important organizations including the Nature Conservancy and Stock Growers Association.

Each of the author’s books provides a completely unique perspective on our state, ranging from Freudenthal’s analysis of the Wyoming economy, to Budd’s hard-earned perspectives on conservation and land stewardship, to Miller’s poems that clearly and artistically create a defined sense of place. Each author will discuss his work, his insight, and his expertise, resulting in an intriguing discussion about Wyoming’s literature, culture, economics, environment and more.

The Summer Soiree: This Is Wyoming will be held at Laramie County Community College’s Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on Sunday, June 25 at 2pm. Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with the authors while enjoying LCCC’s famous chocolate fountain and charcuterie table. Each author will participate in a book signing, and books will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by visiting https://lclsonline.org/summer-soiree/. All proceeds from tickets sales will support Laramie County Library System’s events, resources, and services.