On Thursday, January 31, the Laramie County Library System and Foundation boards met in the first of an annual joint session. The goal of the meeting was to create continued cohesion between the two entities as they work together to achieve the library’s goals. During the meeting, attendees discussed the library’s progress on its strategic goals, fiscal year projects, and the Foundation’s fundraising efforts. The group also focused on future objectives for the library and discussed some tentative strategies for helping the Laramie County Library System continue to bring free resources, events, materials, and services to the Laramie County community.
Laramie County Library System is supported by the Laramie County Library Foundation, which is the fundraising-arm of the organization as a 501(c)(3) non-profit. The foundation provides private support to supplement the public funding Laramie County Library System receives. Thanks to the additional funds provided by Laramie County Library Foundation, the library can go above and beyond in providing innovative and non-traditional services such as 3D printing. The foundation helps bring in world-renowned speakers such as Clayborne Carson that the community can enjoy for absolutely free while also providing funds for general library support and operations.
Laramie County Library System utilizes funds provided by taxpayers and Laramie County Library Foundation to implement services, curate and maintain collections, provide resources, and more. It is responsible for the organization’s operations and usage of all publicly-provided and privately-raised funds. Every dollar Laramie County Library System receives goes towards fulfillment of its mission to, “be a hub for engagement, literacy and learning, and lifelong curiosity and discovery.”
Both the Laramie County Library System and Foundation are excited about future goals, projects, and visions, and look forward to continuing to work together to bring opportunities to the Laramie County community through an innovative, sustainable, and note-worthy library system.