Laramie County Library System is requesting panel and vendor proposals for its second annual Library Con, a day long, library-wide program that explores various aspects of comic culture. Community members who are aged thirteen years and older can submit panel proposals on a variety subjects such as cosplay, science fiction’s role in the development of current science, the differences between Star Wars and Star Trek, or any other science-fiction, pop-culture, or comic-convention related topic. We also welcome businesses to submit vendor proposals for the opportunity to display and sell relevant merchandise.
Proposed panels may address any age group of the presenter’s choosing, but must be either 25 minutes or 50 minutes in length. The panel may involve a PowerPoint presentation, demonstrations, crafts, hands-on activities, or other interactive components.
All proposed panels and vendor tables must contain family-friendly materials and merchandise.
Proposals are due by July 10, 2023. If accepted, presenters and vendors are expected to appear during Library Con at Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001) on September 16, 2023. For more information and to submit proposals, please visit https://lclsonline.org/library-con-2023/.