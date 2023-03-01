Laramie County Library recently installed two new privacy phone booths in the Computer Center, expanding the organization’s ability to provide private space for online job interviews, webinars, virtual meetings, or tele-health calls.

The additional private space also helps minimize disruptions for visitors using library computers.

With ventilation, data and power connections, sound proofing, and a work space, the phone booths are a great resource for students, job seekers, tele-workers, and others.

The installation of the new phone booths was made possible thanks to a McMurry Grant to Libraries through the Wyoming Community Foundation.

The library encourages visitors using the phone booths to take advantage of services such as L2B (Library to Business), which assists job seekers in improving their resumes, writing cover letters, finding employment opportunities, and more while also providing services for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits. With a webcam available for use, the library helps empower community members as they navigate the virtual world of employment, medicine, recreation, and more.

The McMurry Grant enabled Laramie County Library to continue expanding its innovative services, adding the phone booths to a long list of non-traditional offerings provided by the library. The library also provides a video recording studio, podcasting equipment, photography accessories, a CAC reader for government employees to securely access email, webcam, and advanced computer software such as Adobe Creative Cloud, SketchUp, and PrusaSlicer.

In addition, the library offers two 3D printers, purchased by the Laramie County Library Foundation in honor of County Librarian Carey Hartmann’s 40 years of service, which the community can use to print a large variety of 3D objects and designs.

The library also offers free access to dozens of computers in its Computer Center, including access to two laptops which can be checked out for use in the building and were purchased thanks to a CARES Act Broadband grant. Laramie County Library also provides free WiFi and scanning, along with affordable printing, faxing, and laminating.

Check out the phone booths today by visiting the 3rd floor of the library on 2200 Pioneer Ave. To discover all the resources the library has to offer, visit https://lclsonline.org/.