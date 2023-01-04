Laramie County Library System is pleased to announce it has welcomed Beth Cook as its new Deputy Director of Public Service. In her role, Beth will oversee the Circulation & Branch Services, Cataloging Services, Youth & Outreach Services, and Adult Services divisions while ensuring that the library’s standards for customer service and innovation are being consistently met.
Beth began working for Laramie County Library System in 1997 when she was hired to shelve books at the Central Avenue library. During her career with the organization, Beth worked in a variety of roles for the library, spending time everywhere from the Computer Center to the public relations unit. Beth earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Washington, and in March of 2011 she was named the Youth & Outreach Services Manager, a position she held until being named Deputy Director on November 1, 2022.
Beth’s new role is pivotal in providing service to the Laramie County community. “Each area of public service supports different aspects of people’s lives,” Beth says. “I am excited to learn more about how to maintain and enhance all of these services to meet the needs of all of our library users.”
Beth hopes to help the library continue to provide services that are valuable and important to Laramie County, stating, “Whether it is the materials we collect, the events we implement, the hours we operate, or even the locations we serve as Laramie County continues to grow, I am focused on ensuring the library is meeting the needs of all of our community’s residents and that we are inclusive and equitable in providing services to those who need them.”
Laramie County Library System is thrilled to welcome Beth to her new position as Deputy Director of Public Service and looks forward to witnessing the impact she will make on both the library and the community. Beth has been and will continue to be a key factor in ensuring the library meets its mission to, “be a hub for engagement, literacy and learning, and lifelong curiosity and discovery.”