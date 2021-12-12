Laramie County Library System is celebrating the arrival of the Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America! Visit the library for a fun and festive Holiday Extravaganza on Friday, December 17 from 6:00-8:00pm. Enjoy an evening of trolley rides courtesy of Cheyenne Street Railway, crafts, snacks, self-guided tours, scavenger hunts, decorations from the Historic Governors’ Mansion, and a live musical performance from bluegrass band Wood Belly. The event is completely free and open to families and adults. Trolley rides are first come, first served. Drop in at any time throughout the evening to enjoy this after-hours event full of holiday-themed festivities.
The Crossroads Holiday Extravaganza marks the beginning of the Smithsonian exhibit’s stay in Cheyenne. Crossroads: Change in Rural America will be on display at the library from December 11 to January 23. The exhibit examines the past to help make sense of the present and envision the future of our rural landscapes, livelihoods, and communities. With themes, discussions, and images that are a reflection of our own cities and towns, Crossroads provides intriguing insight into the changes, challenges, and triumphs our own communities are facing.
Laramie County Library System was expressly chosen by Wyoming Humanities to host Crossroads as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.
Laramie County Library will also host Art at the Wyoming Crossroads, from December 11 to January 23. Visit the library to view this one-of-a-kind art exhibit that features work by local artists Joshua Brady, Narissa Kennedy, Danielle Kirby, and Steve Knox. Each artist’s work comes together to present contemporary representations of Wyoming identity and culture. This showcase of local talent expands on and localizes the themes found in the Smithsonian’s Crossroads exhibit.
Laramie County Library is thrilled to welcome the Smithsonian to town and is honored to host Crossroads: Change in Rural America. Join the library in celebrating this new exhibit and our incredible community with some festive family fun at the Crossroads Holiday Extravaganza on December 17 at 6:00pm.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America has been made possible in Laramie County by Wyoming Humanities. Crossroads: Change in Rural America is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian and State Humanities Councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.