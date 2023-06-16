Laramie County Library will host a public reception in the Cottonwood Room from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, July 1 to honor Carey Hartmann as she retires from her position as County Librarian.
Having served the library for over 42 years, Carey’s leadership, vision, and experience have helped shape the organization into the outstanding community resource that it is today.
Members of the public are invited to attend and celebrate all Carey has done to further the library’s mission to “be a hub for engagement, literacy and learning, and lifelong curiosity and discovery.”
The reception will feature refreshments prepared by The Library Café and live musical entertainment performed by the Bluegrass band Pickin Up the Holler. A presentation of remarks from community stakeholders will begin at 10:30am. The event is free and open to all.
Carey began her career with the library in November 1980 when she joined the organization’s Children’s Division. She continued working in positions of increasing responsibility before ultimately being appointed as the County Librarian in August of 2015. She holds a Master of Library Science degree from University of Arizona and has served the library profession through her roles with the American Library Association, Wyoming Library Association, and other committees and organizations.
Her impact on Laramie County Library System is tremendous. Carey led the library through the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing the need to provide vital community services with a dedication to protecting employees and community members. She played a pivotal role in successfully opening the new library building in 2007 and has tirelessly worked to expand the innovative services offered in the Cheyenne, Burns, and Pine Bluffs libraries and on the bookmobile.
The Laramie County Library System congratulates Carey on an incredible career and looks forward to celebrating her achievements at the public reception on July 1.