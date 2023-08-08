The Laramie County Library was selected by the American Library Association (ALA) and WETA Washington, DC, to receive a programming kit for “The Vietnam War,” a 10-part documentary film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick that began airing on PBS stations on September 17.

As part of the award, the Library will host a roundtable discussion with veterans of the Vietnam War, moderated by Maj. Elizabeth Evans, on Thursday, October 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room. Film viewing and discussion sessions will take place on October 18 and 25, and November 2. Complete details and schedule of events can be found on the Library’s online calendar or by picking up a Vietnam War event flyer at the Library.

In “The Vietnam War,” filmmakers Burns and Novick tell the epic story of the conflict as it has never before been told on film. The film features testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides. Learn more about the film here.

The Laramie County Library was one of 50 U.S. public libraries selected to receive the kit through a peer-reviewed competitive application process. More than 350 libraries applied, according to ALA. View the list of selected libraries here.

With the programming kit, the Library received a copy of the 18-hour documentary series on DVD, with public performance rights; the companion book, “The Vietnam War: An Intimate History” by Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns (Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House, 2017); a programming guide; promotional resources; partnership opportunities and more.

The kit is designed to help libraries participate in a national conversation about one of the most consequential, divisive and controversial events in American history.

The project is offered by the ALA Public Programs Office in partnership with WETA Washington, DC.

Events at the Library:

Vietnam War Round-Table Discussion

Join local Vietnam War veterans as they share their experiences. Q&A to follow, moderated by Major Elizabeth Evans, Commander, 153d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming National Guard.

(Adults & Teens; Cottonwood Room)

Thursday, October 12, 6:30 – 8pm