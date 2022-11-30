The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team gave the number five team in the country all they could handle on the road at the College of Southern Idaho (11-0), forcing the game to overtime but eventually surrendering the game 103-95.

“I thought my guys stood tall. I loved the effort from our guys, and they showed a lot of heart,” Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “Every other Region IX team that’s come here has lost by 30 and we shook them pretty good.”

After falling behind on an early 5-0 run, the Laramie County men were able to rally back with an 8-2 run of their own sparked by strong defense to bring the game back to even at 8-7.

After a time out, CSI rallied with a 12-2 run to take control at 19-10, but it was LCCC responding in turn to keep the game close at 22-23. Out of a timeout, Ben Hageman hit a three to give Laramie County their second lead of the game at 25-23 and that sparked a run to 30-25 to force another timeout by the home team.

Brandon Tchouya and Hageman led the charge with double digit scoring through the rest of the first half to keep the Golden Eagles in front at 44-41 going into the break.

The College of Southern Idaho hit several threes out of the gate in the second half, but as they have shown, there was no panic in the LCCC offense and the game settled into a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes through the second half.

At 76-75, CSI went on a 7-0 run to take control with only 3:25 remaining in the game, capped off by an and-one layup to go up 83-75.

A quick run capped by a three from Tristan Starks trimmed in back to 83-81 and forced a time out by Southern Idaho with just 92 seconds left. After a pair of free throws by CSI, it was another Starks three that cut it to one, 85-84.

The two sides traded a pair of points to keep it a one possession game with just 45 seconds to go and Isaiah Moses, who was one of two Southern Idaho players to go for more than 20 points, hit a clutch reverse layup to keep the lead at three for CSI and Laramie County called another time out to map out the final possession and after four chances, McCord hit a fade away three to tie the game with 3.5 seconds to go and set the game to overtime.

“When he let it go, I actually said to the bench ‘that’s good’,” Saulsberry said of the confidence he had in the shot. “Xavier did a great job of tracking that ball down and turned around and made a shot that wasn’t a lucky shot. I’ve seen him make that shot for three years now.”

CSI started the overtime period with a 5-0 run at that would be enough to give them breathing room, and the game would be closed by free throws at the line to give Southern Idaho the win in the battle of the Golden Eagles 103-95.

Laramie County was led by Starks in the game with 30 points, followed closely by Tchouya with 27.

“They are coming into their own now, especially Brandon these last two games,” Saulsberry said.

McCord had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Hageman finished with 17 to round out LCCC’s players in double figures.

The loss drops LCCC to 5-3, but they will be back in action quickly with games on the road against McCook Community College on Friday night at 6:30 pm MST and on Saturday against North Platte Community College at 3:00 pm MST.

“We played well enough to win," Saulsberry concluded. "It’s like I told those guys, I’m ok if we get beat as long as the other team beats us, and we made them beat us. This weekend I think we are going to do the same thing. We are going to get on the road, and we are going to make them beat us.”