The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team opened the season with a familiar foe in Trinidad State Junior College on Tuesday night to kick off the 2022-23 season, and did it to the tune of a 78 to 73 win.

The team was paced by freshman guard Michala Bork who was a scorching 13-15 from the field including going 3-3 from range on her way to 30 points, just two away from tying the LCCC women’s basketball record for points in a single game.

“My teammates did a really good job of finding me tonight,” Bork said. “I hit a couple of threes’ from beyond the arc and I just played and didn’t think to much. When I get in my head, it’s never good.”

Bork was helped out by a strong night inside where sophomore Halle Hester added 10 points and 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

The Golden Eagles defense led the way early on by holding the Trojan offense to just 11 first quarter points and held them to just 31.4 percent from the field in the opening half.

The Trojans did manage to go on a run in the opening minutes of the second quarter to trim the gap from 13 to just four, but the Laramie County offense would rally to keep them at arm’s length until they could recover their form.

“Going in we knew they were going to be a super scrappy team,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said. “It’s always tough playing these first ones when you don’t have much film on the opponents. I did know they are well coached and weren’t going to go down without a fight.”

In the third quarter, the Golden Eagles went on a true run to pull away, outscoring Trinidad State 22-14 to build the lead to 16 at the break.

The Trojans put up an effort of their own late, and were able to trim the deficit to as little as five thanks to a furious press in the final minutes, but sophomore Kian Omer- Jones hit a pair of dagger three’s with just over a minute to go and the Golden Eagles moved to 1-0 on the season.

“Trinidad State had us on the ropes and I called that last timeout and just let them know if they wanted to win this thing, that they had to defend and find a way to come up with some stops,” McWilliams said. “We did that as well as hit some big shots so I’m proud of their effort and what they did at the end.”

Laramie County finished the game with a 53.4 percent mark from the field in a team wide effort that focused on getting the ball inside. They also held Trinidad State to just 38 percent from the field and forced 21 turnovers from the Trojans.

“I think we actually gained a lot of confidence from this game,” Bork said. “I mean, we had a scrappy game but, in the end, we held them off and we got the win.”

The Golden Eagles are in action next when they take on McCook Community College on Friday night at 5:30 pm and North Platte Community College on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm.

