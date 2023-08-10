Laramie County residents are invited to participate in a conversation alongside Better Wyoming community organizers about healthcare challenges and potential solutions in Cheyenne and throughout Wyoming.

The event will take place from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at the Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave.) in the Cottonwood Room.

“As someone who lives in Cheyenne, I know that people throughout our community struggle to afford health insurance, find the right providers to treat what they need, and to secure help when it comes to mental health, among other things,” said Angela Silvester, a Laramie County field organizer for Better Wyoming. “But I also know that we can come together to demand solutions from our elected officials and create real, positive change.”

The goal of the summit will be to identify what the biggest challenges are in Cheyenne when it comes to healthcare access. Then, volunteers will connect with a network across Wyoming where similar conversations in other communities are happening and decide how to move forward to encourage lawmakers to act on behalf of solutions during the 2024 legislative session.

The Laramie County Healthcare Community summit is part of a series of summits hosted by Better Wyoming across the state to discuss the results of its Wyoming healthcare survey.

All Laramie County residents are invited to share their experiences and insights when it comes to local healthcare issues. Plus, there will be yummy snacks.