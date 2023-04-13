Laramie County School District 1 and the Cheyenne Landlord Association are hosting the Cheyenne Community Resource Fair on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. in Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.
The Cheyenne Community Resource Fair will be a one stop shop for community members to get information and resources from local agencies.
The goal is to raise awareness by providing information and support in the community to anyone experiencing instability in housing.
The fair will be showcasing numerous resources in Cheyenne and will have many top agencies in attendance.
If you are interested in a table or more information, please contact Jessica Sayers, at 771-2100, Ext. 10146, Jessica.sayers@laramie1.org or Hope Person, hope.person@laramie1.org.