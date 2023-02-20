The “New Frontiers” report from the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education (UVA-PLE) reveals that a transformation of educational systems is underway; districts that nurture innovation and welcome an opportunity to adapt to change will thrive.

Laramie County School District 1 was recently spotlighted by University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education (UVA/PLE) as a district that is leading the way to embrace transformations in education following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “New Frontiers” report recognized Laramie County School District 1 for increasing student readiness and post-secondary education.

“PLE is one of the nation’s top leadership programs for educators,” LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said. “Seeing our transformative work spotlighted in their national report on the New Frontiers of education further validates that our educators, administrators and community partners are making strides in the much-needed work to accelerate learning and rethink education.”

As part of the Student Readiness strand of LCSD1’s Strategic Plan, conversations with stakeholders revealed community interest in students’ participating in dual enrollment courses.

However, after meeting with students the district team learned students were not enrolling in part because the schedule interfered with courses needed back at their high schools.

With this knowledge in hand, schedules were changed, and the information was communicated.

LCSD1 leaders anticipate dual enrollment course participation will more than triple.

“At Laramie County School District 1, our goal is to prepare students for their future through an engaging and enduring education,” Crespo said. “By making this change we are now able to provide our students with the opportunity to enroll in these programs and graduate from high school with college credit.” -

Following years of challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the inequities in education highlighted by the pandemic, decades- and centuries-old educational systems are finally being challenged.

The report argues that education systems and dynamic leaders that embrace change will succeed and create an educational environment that is more equitable and prepares students for their futures.

“Our New Frontiers report spotlights the most successful education leaders who are courageously rising to the moment and making once-in-a-generation investments and changes to their educational systems for the benefit of their students, their staff and their communities,” said William Robinson, executive director of UVA-PLE and co-author of the New Frontiers report.

“Districts like Laramie County School District 1 that innovate and embrace change will thrive, and the districts that choose to ignore or, worse, resist transformation put themselves and their students at risk.”

In New Frontiers, UVA-PLE identifies four key areas of focus needed for change and innovation in K-12 educational systems:

Innovative Secondary Models - a commitment to changing the secondary model to enhance student pathways and ensure access to opportunities for every student, along with a recognition that investments in education are investments in the future economy;

Far-Reaching Academic Acceleration - a focus on accelerating student learning post-pandemic instead of on learning recovery;

Creative Staffing - new and innovative pathways to recruit, train and invest in teachers and matching education talent pipelines with student needs;

Equitable Resource Reallocation - rethinking organizational design and resource allocated to align with priority breakthroughs, student needs, and a deep commitment to eradicating gaps and inequality.

UVA-PLE, a leading organization focused on advancing leadership capacity and insights to create transformational school systems, developed the report with research and feedback from nearly 50 education leaders and superintendents across the nation.

Those districts and systems have successfully implemented changes and innovations since the pandemic start.

The report also includes vignettes, case examples, and recommendations for transforming our systems to better serve students and families.