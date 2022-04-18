School: Carey Junior High

Student name: Saul Verduzco-Amezcua

Grade level: 8

Parents’ names: Saul Verduzco-Valdovinos and Elia Amezcua

Saul Verduzco-Amezcua, who is an eighth grade student at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 18.

Verduzco-Amezcua is enrolled in all honors core classes and maintains a 4.0 grade point average.

“Saul is an exemplary student who demonstrates respect, responsibility and integrity,” members of the selection committee said. “He enjoys learning and works hard on every single task or assignment he is given.”

Along with being a straight A student, Verduzco-Amezcua participates in the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program.

“He is consistently going above and beyond expectations,” the selection committee said. “He engages in the learning process and is always ready to learn and grow.”

During his free time, Verduzco-Amezcua enjoys playing soccer, video games and spending time with his family.

“Saul is not only an amazing student, but also a wonderful person,” committee members said. “He cares deeply about other people and is always willing to help those around him.”