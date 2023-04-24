School: Triumph High School

Student name: Destiney Montoya

Grade level: 11

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Debbie Munoz

Destiney Montoya, who is an 11th grade student at Triumph High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 24.

She was nominated by the selection committee because she is a kind-hearted, empathetic hard worker who strives to do her best.

Montoya has a love for music and is learning to play the piano. Her work ethic has helped her compose her own songs.

She loves spending time with her cats and kittens. Montoya also enjoys cooking, crafts and learning new skills, which makes her an excellent student. She enjoys challenges and is open minded.

Montoya’s favorite teacher is Josiah Stutheit because he establishes positive relationships with his students and he supports Montoya in her music efforts.