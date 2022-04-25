School: Triumph High

Student name: Jaelyn Tafoya

Grade level: 12

Parents’ names: Jesse and Lynette Tafoya

Jaelyn Tafoya, who is a senior at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 25.

“Since attending Triumph, Jaelyn has grown into an academic powerhouse,” members of the selection committee said.

According to the committee, Tafoya is a member of National Junior Honor Society (NJHS), Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and is attending a concurrent enrollment English class at Laramie County Community College (LCCC).

“She has been a very creative and fun member of our TV media class,” committee members said. “She provides much entertainment in her pieces for the school’s news reports.”

Along with being a bright student, Tafoya practices activism in her spare time.

“She represents the best kind of student our district can hope to foster and cultivate,” Triumph Principal Troy Lake said. “We are fortunate to have her as a member of our student body as she moves on to graduate at the end of the school year.”