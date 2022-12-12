School: Johnson Junior High School

Student name: Finnegan Fournier

Grade level: 7

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Cody Fournier and Rebecca Fournier

Finnegan Fournier, who is a seventh grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 12.

He was nominated by the selection committee for his commitment to perfect attendance, 4.0 GPA while taking eighth grade honors math, advanced band, honors science; and for lettering in boys cross country.

Fournier is an avid hockey player. He also plays lacrosse and volunteers for community clean-up projects with his team.

Fournier wants to be a robotics engineer and is looking into school options such as the Naval Academy. He loves to invent and tinker.

He has a loving and supportive family, and his younger brother is a huge part of his life.

Fournier’s favorite teacher is Shelby Brown because she keeps the honors math class fun, and the work is “difficult but not boring.”