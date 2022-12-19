School: Central High School

Student name: Andrea Edwards

Grade level: 12

Parents’/Guardians’ names: Eric Edwards and Katie Edwards

Andrea Edwards, who is a senior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 19.

She was nominated by the selection committee for her 4.0 unweighted GPA and a 4.277 weighted GPA, and is the top of her class. She takes honors and AP classes because she likes the challenge and earning college credits.

“She is a true role model for all students and is respected by those who get to know her,” the selection committee said.

Edwards helped start and grow Central’s Academic Challenge team. She is the president of both the Academic Challenge Team and the International Club. She likes to be in clubs because they expand her knowledge.

She has a love for history and is an intern at the Wyoming State Archives.

Edwards’ favorite teacher is Courtney Paul because she is easy to talk to and makes her feel comfortable and heard.