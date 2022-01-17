School: Triumph High

Student name: Johnny Cornwall

Grade level: 12

Parents’ names: Rhonda Gish & Larry Gish

Johnny Cornwall, who is a senior at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 17.

At Triumph, emphasis is placed on the six P’s: Prompt, Prepared, Polite, Positive Mental Attitude, Participate, and Produce.

“Johnny excels at each of these character traits,” members of the selection committee said. “He always shows dignity and respect to others, whether it is peers, teachers, or custodial staff.”

According to the committee, Cornwall is prompt and prepared for his classes, even while taking a college English course at Laramie County Community College in addition to his high school schedule.

“He is getting concurrent enrollment credit for multiple classes in high school,” committee members said. “He is displaying participation and production to the highest level.”

Along with being a bright student, Cornwall is quick to learn and always asks insightful questions.

“Johnny has one of the kindest, politest personalities that I interact with daily,” Triumph Principal Troy Lake said. “He works hard and puts in extra time and effort when presented with a challenge.”