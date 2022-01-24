School: McCormick Junior High

Student name: Sierra Hussey

Grade level: 8

Parents’ names: Rock and Nancy Hussey

Sierra Hussey, who is an eighth grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 24.

“Sierra is a hard worker, kind, respectful towards adults and peers and is always there to help when needed,” selection committee members said. “She always tries her best.”

Along with enjoying the outdoors, Hussey enjoys hanging out with her siblings, playing video games, drawing, listening to music and working on homework. Her favorite subject is math.

Additionally, Hussey would like to earn a college degree and is currently leaning towards teaching kindergarten.

“Sierra is the most delightful, hardworking, kindhearted student in our community,” selection committee members said. “She is positive, helpful and an all-around great individual.”